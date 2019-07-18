Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSTI. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Shotspotter from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Shotspotter from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Shotspotter presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.12.

Shotspotter stock opened at $39.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48. Shotspotter has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $442.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.53.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Shotspotter’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shotspotter will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $90,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,684 shares of company stock worth $3,735,644. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

