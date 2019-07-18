SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.43

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 3291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene.

