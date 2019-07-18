Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Skechers USA updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

Shares of SKX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,726,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,042. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

In other Skechers USA news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 25,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $785,795.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,210 shares in the company, valued at $19,487,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 18,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $589,331.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 421,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,056.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $2,900,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

