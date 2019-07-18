SmartCash Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Braziliex, CoinBene and Cryptopia. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $235,892.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,584.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.26 or 0.02109975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.96 or 0.00937240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.94 or 0.02963729 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00792127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.28 or 0.00750868 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00255266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

