Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.11

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and traded as low as $27.74. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 551,697 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$27.15.

About Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

