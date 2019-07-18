SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and IRIDEX (OTCMKTS:IRIX) Head to Head Contrast

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and IRIDEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR $2.73 billion 5.36 $412.45 million $1.31 34.66 IRIDEX $42.60 million 1.23 -$12.81 million ($1.05) -3.67

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than IRIDEX. IRIDEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. IRIDEX does not pay a dividend. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and IRIDEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 IRIDEX 0 0 2 0 3.00

IRIDEX has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 120.78%. Given IRIDEX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of IRIDEX shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of IRIDEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRIDEX has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and IRIDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR N/A N/A N/A IRIDEX -28.06% -42.85% -30.45%

Summary

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR beats IRIDEX on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands. Sonova Holding operates through sales channels, including independent healthcare professionals, government agencies, clinics, and retail network, as well as through Sonova-owned wholesale companies and independent distributors. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physician to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; and slit lamp adapter, which allows the physician to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate and G-Probe Illuminate, which are used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

