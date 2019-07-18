Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) Given New GBX 490 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SOPH. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sophos Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 436.88 ($5.71).

SOPH opened at GBX 440.70 ($5.76) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61. Sophos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 273.40 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 546 ($7.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 403.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Sophos Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Sophos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

In other Sophos Group news, insider Nick Bray sold 23,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03), for a total value of £88,954.25 ($116,234.48). Also, insider Kris Hagerman sold 19,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.25), for a total value of £78,044.28 ($101,978.68).

Sophos Group Company Profile

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

