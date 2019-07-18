Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Approximately 741,848 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 352% from the previous session’s volume of 164,221 shares.The stock last traded at $11.52 and had previously closed at $9.91.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Spartan Motors from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

In related news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 664,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $375,250. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 54,830.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Spartan Motors during the first quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $350.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.