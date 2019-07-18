SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Up 0.2%

SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.95 and last traded at $33.93, 1,187 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 313,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.