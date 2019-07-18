Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.60

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 32302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.01.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 33,908 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,033.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 114,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 104,849 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 378,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.