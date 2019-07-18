SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.74.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65 and a beta of -0.36. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $123,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $281,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.