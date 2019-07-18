Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.03 per share, with a total value of $135,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,904.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell B. Rinn bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $51,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 220,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,341.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,740 shares of company stock valued at $336,296. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 269,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 18.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 604,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,325,000 after acquiring an additional 95,353 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

