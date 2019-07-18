Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.29

Shares of Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.29, with a volume of 48875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Stuart Olson from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.56. The company has a market cap of $92.11 million and a P/E ratio of 87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$220.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stuart Olson Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Stuart Olson’s payout ratio is 1,050.00%.

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

