Sunset Pacific Petroleum (CVE:SPK) Trading Up 20%

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd (CVE:SPK) shares were up 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 169,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 300,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Sunset Pacific Petroleum (CVE:SPK)

Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties primarily in North Africa and the Middle East. It primarily explores for oil and gas properties. The company was formerly known as Bighorn Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Sunset Pacific Petroleum Ltd.

