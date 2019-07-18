Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Superior Drilling Products’ rating score has declined by 33% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $2.33 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Superior Drilling Products an industry rank of 188 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Separately, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of SDPI stock remained flat at $$0.98 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 124,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,519. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.