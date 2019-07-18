Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.16

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and traded as high as $30.42. Tapestry shares last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 48,218 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on TPR. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global downgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.84.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

In other news, Director Darrell Cavens purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $210,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $93,414.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 100.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959,794 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $453,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994,567 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 4.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,216,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $201,983,000 after acquiring an additional 280,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $148,221,000 after acquiring an additional 725,349 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 17.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,143,414 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $134,620,000 after acquiring an additional 618,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

