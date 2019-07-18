Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) versus Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Head-To-Head Review

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) and Leju (NYSE:LEJU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Leju’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 6.81% 0.67% 0.56% Leju -1.24% -2.57% -1.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Leju’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $45.62 million 10.15 $4.26 million N/A N/A Leju $462.03 million 0.35 -$13.48 million N/A N/A

Tejon Ranch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leju.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tejon Ranch and Leju, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leju 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tejon Ranch currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. Leju has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Leju’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leju is more favorable than Tejon Ranch.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Leju shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leju has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Leju on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,197 acres, almonds in 1,966 acres, and pistachios in 1,062 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries. It also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA); and official accounts on Weixin, a social communication platform and Weibo, a microblog. The company's O2O services for new residential properties include selling discount coupons; and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support, as well as home furnishing business transactions on its platform. It also sells advertising primarily on the SINA new residential properties and home furnishing Websites; and acts as an advertising agent for the SINA home page and non-real estate Websites with respect to advertising sold to real estate developers and home furnishing suppliers. In addition, the company offers fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and services to individual property sellers. Leju Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

