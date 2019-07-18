THC Biomed Intl (CNSX:THC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.19

THC Biomed Intl Ltd (CNSX:THC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 79150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24.

THC Biomed Intl Company Profile (CNSX:THC)

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical marijuana in Canada. It also conducts research and development of the products and services related to cannabis for medical purposes. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kelowna, Canada.

