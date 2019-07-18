Tidex Token Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $47,360.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001142 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00273472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.01307176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00025798 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00121853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange.

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

