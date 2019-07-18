Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Citigroup currently has $100.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC set a $122.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.21.

NYSE:TIF opened at $93.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.43. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th. This is a positive change from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.22%.

In other news, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 11,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,080,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $23,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,577 shares of company stock worth $24,346,681. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $327,249,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $97,965,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,314,000 after purchasing an additional 415,327 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after purchasing an additional 319,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,129,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

