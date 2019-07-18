Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Tivity Health reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.39 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Alcon in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Beigene to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,172,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,144,000 after purchasing an additional 224,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $16.70. 316,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,224. The stock has a market cap of $810.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.46. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.