TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Trading Down 2.5%

TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59, approximately 369 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76.

TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers latex, nitrile, thermoplastic elastomer, cast polyethylene, vinyl, and polyisoprene surgical gloves. It also produces and sells concentrate latex, formers, chemicals, chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products.

