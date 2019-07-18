Touchstar (LON:TST) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Touchstar (LON:TST) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Touchstar earned a news impact score of 2.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TST remained flat at $GBX 35 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Touchstar has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 54.95 ($0.72).

Touchstar Company Profile

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the airline, transport, logistics, and access control industries.

