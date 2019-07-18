Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.84

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and traded as low as $26.53. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 13 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, President Daniel J. Moos bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $999,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 87.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:TCI)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

