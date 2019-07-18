TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.44

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.45. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 37,404 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $103.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 2.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 165,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 244,965 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

