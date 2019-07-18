Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $21.78. 329,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,099. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.75. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $869.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.57 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $1,296,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 47,207 shares in the last quarter.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.