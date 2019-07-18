Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tucows Inc. is a pioneering provider of personalized information agents and Web sites. They deliver information over the Internet and other communications mediums such as email. Their sites provide users with relevant information they cannot conveniently locate in any one place elsewhere on the Internet. “

Get Tucows alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Nanotech Security from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.09. Tucows has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tucows will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $73,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $364,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tucows by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tucows by 49,575.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Tucows by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tucows by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tucows by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tucows (TCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.