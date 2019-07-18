TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Trading 2.3% Higher

TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81, 3,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62.

TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRKNY)

Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed line and Mobile. It offers local, national, international, and mobile telecommunication services; Internet products and services; and call center and customer relationship management, and technology and information management services.

