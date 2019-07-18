UBS Group Upgrades China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZNH. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Air China from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

ZNH opened at $34.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.70. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 614.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.