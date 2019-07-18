Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.47.

NASDAQ:RARE traded up $3.03 on Thursday, hitting $62.46. 334,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 550.30%. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $31,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $201,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 321.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 101.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 95.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

