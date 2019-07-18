Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.50 and last traded at $62.46, approximately 334,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 542,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.17.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 550.30%. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $75,399.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,183 shares of company stock worth $201,185 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 63,118 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 93,625 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

