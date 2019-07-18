UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.98

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and traded as high as $12.48. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 2,482 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 18,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,998.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 623,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $254,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

