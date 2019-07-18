UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $306.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UnitedHealth's strong operating performance, favorable business profile and disciplined enterprise risk management are commendable. It stands apart in the industry by virtue of healthcare services, technology and innovations offered by its unit, Optum. Numerous acquisitions, made by the company, has broadened its business profile and provide benefits of diversification. Its solid balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation enabled investment in business which will drive long term growth. Also, capital management by dividend payment and share buyback is another positive. However, slowdown of growth in international operations, underperformance in Medicaid business are some concerns. An increase in leverage and interest burden raises financial risk. The stock stock has outperformed its industry in a year's time. “

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNH. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Hexo in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.61.

Shares of UNH opened at $266.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.36. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $8,392,500. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.