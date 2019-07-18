Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Up 5.0% in June

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,242,300 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the May 30th total of 4,992,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.4 days. Currently, 25.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5,850.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 416.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 374.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.24.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

