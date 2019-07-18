Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 6.4%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) dropped 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.03, approximately 2,939,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 1,302,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Uranium Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,935,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 136,853 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 277.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 81,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 56,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

