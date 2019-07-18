Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Trading Down 0.7%

Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.33, 17,558 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 30,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25.

Uranium Participation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:URPTF)

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

