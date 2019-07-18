US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Ecology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Shares of ECOL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 181,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,194. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Ecology will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

