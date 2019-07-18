USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of USA Technologies from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,060,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in USA Technologies by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 815,585 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in USA Technologies by 157.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in USA Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 488,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USAT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.67. 1,068,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30. USA Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $16.83.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.