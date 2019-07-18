Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Vail Resorts to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised AngioDynamics from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.18.

NYSE:MTN opened at $229.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.67. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $179.60 and a 1-year high of $302.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.69.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.71%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 111.92%.

In other news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 6,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,693.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,191.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 64,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $15,056,570.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,747,841.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

