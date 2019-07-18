Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $208.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Longbow Research set a $26.00 target price on Veoneer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Veoneer from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 56.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

VNE stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.35 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 17.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.