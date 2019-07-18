View Market Cap Reaches $167,977.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One View token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. View has a total market capitalization of $167,977.00 and approximately $676.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, View has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00273472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.01307176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00025798 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00121853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000550 BTC.

View’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. View’s official website is view.ly. The official message board for View is blog.view.ly. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling View

View can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

