Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of VLGEA opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $365.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $395.46 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 70,263 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $1,788,895.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,062.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,448,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

