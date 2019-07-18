Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Shares Down 0.2%

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07, 9,279 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 18,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

