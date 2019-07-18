Vitec Group’s (VTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vitec Group (LON:VTC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

VTC stock opened at GBX 1,075 ($14.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,125.08. Vitec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,430 ($18.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $486.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22.

In other news, insider Ian P. McHoul purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,136 ($14.84) per share, with a total value of £56,800 ($74,219.26).

Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

