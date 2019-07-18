Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €51.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VNA. Bank of America set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Secureworks and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.01 ($59.32).

ETR VNA opened at €43.83 ($50.97) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €44.57. Vonovia has a one year low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a one year high of €48.93 ($56.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.63.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

