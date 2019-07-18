Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 1,208,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 329,244 shares.The stock last traded at $6.59 and had previously closed at $6.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Get Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.