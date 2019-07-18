Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura upped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 74,766.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. 3,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,251. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.57.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.46). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.