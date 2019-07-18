Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Announces Earnings Results

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $135.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 387,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.