WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $181.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $177.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $149.38 and a 52-week high of $187.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $11,018,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 23.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,076,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $346,569,000 after acquiring an additional 47,977 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2,758.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 178.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

