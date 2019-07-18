Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Shares Up 0.6%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) shares shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.44, 249,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,175,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPM. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. GMP Securities lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

